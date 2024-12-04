Watch CBS News
Local News

5-sport Chicago high school athlete honored for making a difference on and off the field

By Beth Godvik

/ CBS Chicago

Pritzker College Prep student-athlete honored for work on and off the field
Pritzker College Prep student-athlete honored for work on and off the field 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It can be tough enough to balance school and sports, but one high school athlete is up for the challenge, taking on not just one but five different sports, in addition to the community service she does.

Melissa Gama-Sanchez plays rugby, flag football, soccer, and basketball, and runs track.

The senior at Pritzker College Prep maintains a 3.6 grade point average while also being a peer leader. She also was selected to travel with the Global Glimpse program to the Dominican Republic, where they participated in service projects, immersed themselves in the local culture, and worked on developing leadership skills.

On Wednesday, she was surprised with two tickets to a sporting event or concert of her choice.

It's part of the Making A Difference On And Off The Field campaign organized by Buddy's HELPERS.

Gama-Sanchez also got a check to donate to her favorite charity to help others this holiday season.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.