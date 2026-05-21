High-rise fire prompts massive response in Chicago's Gold Coast

A high-rise kitchen fire prompted a massive response in Chicago's Gold Coast district early Thursday.

Light smoke was reported in unit 1709 on the 17th floor of the high-rise at 2 E. Oak St. The cause of the smoke was believed to be a kitchen fire.

However, the Chicago Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm, which prompted a massive response that shut down State Street south of Bellevue Place and halted at least one southbound Chicago Transit Authority bus.

The Fire Department asked residents on the 17th floor to shelter in place as they ventilated.

An EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances was also called, as per protocol for a high-rise fire, but the Fire Department said no one was injured.