High-ranking Chicago police official no longer with department
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A top Chicago police official is no longer with the department.
CPD confirmed Tuesday that Robert Boik, the executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform, is out. He was replaced by Tina Skahill.
The department would not say if Boik was terminated by Superintendent David Brown.
In a statement, CPD said beyond confirmed Boik was no longer with the department, "we do not comment on personnel matters."
The Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform is responsible for administrative operations, including the management of records, compliance, reform and training.
