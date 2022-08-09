Watch CBS News
High-ranking Chicago police official no longer with department

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A top Chicago police official is no longer with the department.

CPD confirmed Tuesday that Robert Boik, the executive director of the Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform, is out. He was replaced by Tina Skahill.

The department would not say if Boik was terminated by Superintendent David Brown.

In a statement, CPD said beyond confirmed Boik was no longer with the department, "we do not comment on personnel matters."

The Office of Constitutional Policing & Reform is responsible for administrative operations, including the management of records, compliance, reform and training.

