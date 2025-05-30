Man dies in shootout with police in Hickory Hills, Illinois

Man dies in shootout with police responding to robbery in Hickory Hills

A man died after a shootout with police who were responding to an armed robbery in southwest suburban Hickory Hills on Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., police said officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station, 95th Street and Roberts Road, when a man fired shots at the officers. Police said the officers then fired back.

Hickory Hills police said the man then ran into an alley, where he was found shot in the head.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An officer was treated for minor injuries and has been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.