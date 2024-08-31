Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin one of 6 hostages found dead in Gaza, Biden says

President Biden announced late Saturday that the bodies of six Hamas-held hostages were recovered by Israeli forces in a tunnel under the Gaza city of Rafah, including that of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"I am devastated and outraged," Mr. Biden said. "Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas' savage massacre."

Goldberg-Polin's family also confirmed he was killed. The family issued a statement early Sunday, hours after the Israeli army said it had located bodies in Gaza.

"With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh," it said. "The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time."

Goldberg-Polin was one of the best-known hostages as his parents had met with world leaders and pressed relentlessly for their help. Earlier this month, they addressed the Democratic convention, where the crowd chanted "bring them home."

In April, Hamas released a video of an injured man missing his left hand who identified himself as Goldberg-Polin, delivering a long statement that had been clearly crafted by Hamas.

Goldberg-Polin was kidnapped by Hamas at the music festival he was attending when the militant group conducted its Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

