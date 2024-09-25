Heroic little girl from Chicago's north suburbs calls 911 after her mom faints

Skokie, Illinois girl honored as hero for calling 911 after mom faints

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A 5-year-old girl from Skokie is being called a hero, and received a special award Wednesday night, for her quick thinking and bravery.

When Zoey Reddick's mom had a medical emergency, she calmly called 911—getting her mom the very help she needed.

It was an unimaginable call that Zoey's mom, Jessica Reddick, couldn't seem to wrap her head around when paramedics arrived.

"[I said]: 'Why are you guys here? Who called you?'" Jessica Reddick said, "and they're like, 'Your daughter.'"

It was May 28 when Jessica Reddick and her daughter were preparing for a girls' night at their Skokie apartment.

"We were going to watch a movie," said Reddick. "You know, typical week, Tuesday evening."

But that movie viewing never happened.

"So when we got ready to go and watch a movie, mommy called me, and I kept saying, three times—and she didn't wake up," said Zoey, "and I called 911."

Dispatch audio documented Zoey's call to 911. A dispatcher asked where her emergency was.

"I was in my room, and I was watching TV—and my mom just fainted," she told the dispatcher. "Can you come hurry? I already called my poppy and my grandma."

For five minutes, Zoey remained calm while trying to save her mother—who battles Graves' disease.

Zoey told the dispatcher she was 5 years old. The dispatcher told Zoey she would stay on the phone with her until paramedics arrived.

While Zoey did not know her mom's last name, she was able to tell the dispatcher her mom's birthday, age, and first and middle name—and dispatchers were able to cross-reference and find the family's address.

Zoey's grandfather arrived first, right before paramedics did.

On Wednesday, nearly five months later, Zoey was honored by the Skokie Police Department for her heroic efforts that day.

Zoey Reddick, 5, receives an award from Skokie police for her bravery in calling 911 after her mom fainted. Skokie Police

"She is literally a blessing," said Jessica Reddick. "Words can't describe how proud her dad and I are of her. She's my hero. She's my life—my little hero in a kid form. And I'm forever grateful for her."

Jessica Reddick gave Zoey life—and Zoey gave her mom a second chance at life, simply after learning how to call for help.

"She says, 'I just didn't want my mom to die,'" said Jessica Reddick. "That's why she called 911."

"And I love mommy a thousand of times," said Zoey.

Jessica Reddick has a message for parents—if your kids can know the lyrics to music or know how to work an iPad or an iPhone, your child should know how to call 911.

After all this. Zoey said she just wants to go to Disney World.