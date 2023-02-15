Watch CBS News
Henry Pratt mass shooting victims being honored Wednesday in Aurora

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Aurora will mark four years since its own mass shooting tragedy.

On February 15, 2019, five Henry Pratt employees were killed after a worker opened fire inside.

Five aurora police officers were injured.

At 11 a.m. some family members and city officials will honor the lives of Russ Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner.

