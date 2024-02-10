Watch CBS News
Local News

6 dead as helicopter crashes in California near Nevada

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Helicopter crashes with six people on board near Baker
Helicopter crashes with six people on board near Baker 00:26

A Nigerian banker, his wife, and son are among the six people who died in a San Bernardino County helicopter crash Friday evening, as the aircraft was en route from Palm Springs to Boulder City, Nevada. Six passengers were confirmed onboard by the FAA with early Saturday morning reports stating that "no survivors have been located."   

The Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter, with six people on board, crashed around 10 p.m. local time, east of the 15-Freeway near Nipton, which is just west of the Nevada border.  

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and circumstances.

Dr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe,57, CEO of Access Bank, had professional ties to Nigeria, serving as a Board Member of Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company and a member of the Advisory Board for Friends Africa.  His wife and son along with Abimbola Ogunbanjoa, a former chair of Nigerian Exchange Group, died in the crash CBS News confirmed.

The identities of the other two people on board the helicopter have not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 9:18 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.