3 seriously injured in house explosion in Hebron, Indiana

Three men were seriously injured in a house explosion Friday night in Hebron, Indiana.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said the explosion happened around 6:15 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of West 181st Avenue. The house was completely engulfed in flames, and the fire spread to a nearby farm field.

Two men, ages 49 and 39, were taken to the hospital in serious condition with burn injuries. A third man, 64, was taken to the hospital in serious condition with other injuries from the explosion.

Sheriff's officials said it appeared the men were working to clean out the home at the time.

Lake County Sheriff's officials, the Indiana State Fire Marshal, the Porter County Bomb Squad, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were investigating the cause of the blast.