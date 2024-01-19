Watch CBS News
Heavy lake-effect snow persists overnight; dangerous cold returns

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An intense lake-effect snow band was expected to shift back westward into La Porte and Porter Counties in Indiana overnight.

This will bring heavy snow with 2-inch-per-hour rates and temporary whiteout conditions.

Parts of La Porte County recorded as much as 32 inches of snowfall on Friday. 

An additional 2 to 6 inches will be possible through Saturday midday in Northwest Indiana.

Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills down to 25 below zero are also expected Friday night through Sunday morning, as an arctic airmass moves through the region.

A warming trend will commence early next week. However, an approaching system may bring a wintry mix of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday.

There is increasing concern for a period of freezing rain as temperatures hover near freezing Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Albert Ramon
First published on January 19, 2024 / 10:39 PM CST

