First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory remains in effect until evening

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're in store for a brief round of hot weather, then some relief before even hotter weather builds in for midweek.

A Heat Advisory remains in place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for much of the area.

Temperatures climb back into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday and will be coupled with high humidity.  

Today:

Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High 92.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low near 70.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 84.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 6:28 AM

