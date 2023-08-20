First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory remains in effect until evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're in store for a brief round of hot weather, then some relief before even hotter weather builds in for midweek.
A Heat Advisory remains in place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for much of the area.
Temperatures climb back into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday and will be coupled with high humidity.
Today:
Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High 92.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Low near 70.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 84.
