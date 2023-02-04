Head-on crash in Lake Villa leaves 1 dead, another critically hurt

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) – One man is killed, and another is critically wounded following a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 59 south of Route 132.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the crash where they located a GMC Acadia and Kia Sorento with major damage.

Preliminary investigation says the GMC, driven by a 74-year-old man of unincorporated Lake Villa, was traveling northbound on Route 59 when, for an unknown reason, he veered into the southbound lanes of traffic.

The GMC struck the Kia, driven by a 73-year-old man of Ingleside, head-on.

Witnesses reported the GMC was swerving prior to the crash, authorities said.

Both drivers were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the GMC remains in critical condition.

Authorities say impairment appears to be a factor in the crash, however, the investigation is ongoing.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy for the driver of the Kia.

The crash is being investigated by the Technical Crash Investigations Team.