First Alert Weather: Hazy sunshine, Air Quality Alert remains for NW Indiana

By Albert Ramon

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine
Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Much of the same as we'll have hazy sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight for Northwest Indiana.

Tonight will be mostly clear and milder temps with lows in the low 60s.

Increasing clouds and very warm for Saturday. A west wind will put everyone in the mid-80s in the afternoon, including areas along the lake. Rain chances increase late Saturday night.

A cold front arrives early Sunday morning allowing for widespread rain chances and much cooler weather. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-60s. Rainfall amounts could reach up to an inch in some spots.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High 80°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 60°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 85°

SUNDAY: An 80% chance of rain. High 65°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 6:59 AM

