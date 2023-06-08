First Alert Weather: Hazy yet sunny, Air Quality Alert in NW Indiana remains
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hazy sunshine for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. In Northwest Indiana, they're still dealing with an Air Quality Alert which remains in effect until midnight.
Tonight, mostly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid-50s.
Mostly sunny and milder Friday with highs in the low 80s, but mid-70s near the lake.
Saturday we're warming back up with a west wind putting everyone in the mid to upper 80s by afternoon - including areas along the lake. Rain chances increase late Saturday night.
A cold front arrives early Sunday morning allowing for widespread rain chances and much cooler weather. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine. High 74°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 54°
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80°
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 86°
for more features.