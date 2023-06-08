Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Hazy yet sunny, Air Quality Alert in NW Indiana remains

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hazy sunshine for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. In Northwest Indiana, they're still dealing with an Air Quality Alert which remains in effect until midnight.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid-50s.

Mostly sunny and milder Friday with highs in the low 80s, but mid-70s near the lake.

Saturday we're warming back up with a west wind putting everyone in the mid to upper 80s by afternoon - including areas along the lake. Rain chances increase late Saturday night.

A cold front arrives early Sunday morning allowing for widespread rain chances and much cooler weather. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine. High 74°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 54°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 86°

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 11:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

