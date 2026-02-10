Watch CBS News
Rideshare driver, passenger get sick after picking up package in Logan Square

/ CBS Chicago

A hazmat team responded to a rideshare vehicle after the driver and passenger picked up a package before getting sick in Logan Square.   

Just before 10 p.m., Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department's hazardous incident team were called to the 2200 block of North Monticello Avenue after a rideshare driver picked up a package nearby.

Video from the scene shows emergency responders securing the vehicle as they worked to safely remove the package.

The man and woman were taken toeHumboldt Park Health, where they're expected to recover.

Detectives are now working to determine what was inside and whether it poses any risk to the public.

