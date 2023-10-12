Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazmat investigation underway after crash on Chicago expressway

By Elyssa Kaufman, Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Hazmat investigation underway after crash on Chicago expressway
Hazmat investigation underway after crash on Chicago expressway 01:13

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Hazmat investigation is underway on the outbound Kennedy Expressway after a crash Wednesday morning. 

Around 3:10 a.m., four vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in a crash at Lawrence Avenue that led to a fuel spill. 

It is not clear if anyone was injured. 

All lanes have reopened. The investigation has been moved to the shoulder. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 5:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.