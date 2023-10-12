Hazmat investigation underway after crash on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Hazmat investigation is underway on the outbound Kennedy Expressway after a crash Wednesday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m., four vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in a crash at Lawrence Avenue that led to a fuel spill.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

All lanes have reopened. The investigation has been moved to the shoulder.

This is a developing story.