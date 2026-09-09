Hazel Crest woman charged in I-57 rollover crash that killed baby, injured 6 others

A woman from Hazel Crest is charged in a fatal rollover crash on I-57 in Harvey over the holiday weekend that injured seven people, including four toddlers, and killed a baby.

Illinois State Police were called to the crash on northbound I-57 near 147th Street in Harvey around 5:45 p.m. Sunday after a red Ford SUV drove off the road and struck a light pole.

The driver, who state police identified as 33-year-old Latasha M. Hope, an adult female passenger, four toddlers and an infant were all taken to local hospitals for treatment, state police said, and the infant was later pronounced dead.

State police said none of the toddlers in the car were in child safety seats.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has now charged Hope with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence involving death and child endangerment involving death, all felonies.

She was released from the hospital Tuesday and taken into custody pending her first court appearance.

No further information was immediately available