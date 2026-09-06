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1 killed, 7 others hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-57 in Harvey, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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One person is dead and seven others were hurt following a rollover crash on Interstate 57 Sunday evening.

Illinois State police said the crash happened around 5:48 p.m. on northbound I-57, north of 147th in Harvey.

State police say troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity was not released as of Sunday night.

Seven other occupants from the vehicle were taken to a local area hospital with unknown injuries.

Northbound traffic and the entrance ramp from 147th St. have been shut down due to the investigation and recovery at approximately 6:08 p.m.

Information, including what led up to the crash, was not released.

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