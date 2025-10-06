Hazel Crest police seek additional information after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run last week

Hazel Crest police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver and vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run last Thursday.

Police said just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 176th and Kedzie Avenue for a call of a pedestrian who was hit by a light-colored SUV that was traveling south on Kedzie from 175th street. The pedestrian was hit while crossing the street.

Officers found the victim, identified as Russell Bouie, 47, on Kedzie suffering from injuries. He was taken by paramedics to Christ Hospital. He later died on Saturday from his injuries.

The SUV driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation. HCPD detectives used technology to determine the direction of travel and to determine a possible address for the suspected vehicle.

The owner of the SUV turned themselves in to the Hazel Crest Police Department after learning authorities were at their residence and was placed into custody. The driver was later released pending the completion of further investigative requirements, police said.

Investigation into the hit-and-run remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information related to the crash is asked to contact the Hazel Crest Police Department Investigations Division at 708-335-9640.