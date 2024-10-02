Large fire response at assisted living facility in Chicago's southwest suburbs

Firefighters respond to assisted living facility in Hazel Crest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters responded to reports of a fire Wednesday afternoon at an assisted living facility in southwest suburban Hazel Crest.

Police confirmed there was a "fire emergency" at the facility at 174th and Kedzie. No flames and smoke were visible from outside the building, but several fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were parked in the driveway.

It was not immediately clear if there had been any injuries.

Police warned the response would impact travel in the area.