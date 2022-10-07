Have you seen this car? Albany Park woman says the driver killed her dog and left her husband injured in the street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple on Chicago's northwest side is hoping a newly-released surveillance photo will help catch the driver who left a dog dead and her owner recovering from serious injuries.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports how the victim and his wife are turning their grief into action. One of the dog owners is home with a broken leg and fractured spine.

His wife spent hours going around this Albany Park neighborhood in the days following the accident, desperate to know who is responsible.

Echo was eight years old and the sweetest girl according to her owners. They adopted Echo a little over three years ago. She was on an evening walk last Friday when a car hit her and her owner Kurt.

The driver took off.

Echo apparently died instantly. Kurt was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to be OK. His wife is thankful he doesn't have any permanent or internal injuries.

Police are looking for a 1998 to 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis. The driver was turning left from Berteau onto Pulaski when the crash happened.

The victim's wife can't understand not stopping after hitting a dog and person.

"There was no way they didn't know that they left him lying in the street. And they wouldn't have known if he was alive or dead or paralyzed. They just left him," said Katie Jordan, the victim's wife.

The victim's wife says she is grateful her husband will be ok. She believes her dog saved him by taking the brunt of the impact here at Pulaski and Berteau.

Call Chicago Police if you or someone you know has information on the car described.