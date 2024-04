New York's highest court overturns Harvey Weinstein verdict The New York State Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that disgraced former media mogul Harvey Weinstein did not receive a fair trial in a 2020 case in which he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women. In a 4-3 decision, the appeals court determined that the judge in the case "erroneously" admitted testimony from women whose claims were not part of the charges. Jericka Duncan has more on the decision and what could come next.