U.K. prosecutors authorize criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein

London — Britain's Crown Prosecution Service authorized London's Metropolitan Police on Wednesday to charge disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault. Both counts stem from allegations made by one woman, over events purported to have taken place in 1996.

"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.  

This is a developing story. Please refresh your browser for updates.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 10:08 AM

