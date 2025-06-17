Man charged weeks after 11-year-old girl shot by stray bullet in south Chicago suburb

A man was arrested and accused of firing the stray bullet that hit an 11-year-old girl in the head in the south Chicago suburb of Harvey on May 28.

Willow James was riding home from school with her dad and cousin when gunshots rang out near 158th and Paulina streets. A stray bullet pierced their car, hitting Willow in the head.

Her father rushed her to Ingalls Hospital in Harvey. She was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. She is undergoing intensive physical therapy as she fights to recover.

Nearly three weeks later, police arrested 29-year-old Graylin Waters. Investigators said they found a gun in his vehicle, believed to be the one used in the shooting.

Harvey officials said Waters was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the month, Chevlyn Nicholson, Willow's mother, spoke out in a plea to find the shooter.

"As a mom, getting that phone call that your 11-year-old baby girl has been shot in the head is very devastating," said Chevlyn Nicholson. "Yet I am very grateful that she's still alive."

Nicholson is expected to speak during a media conference on Tuesday, announcing the charges in the case.