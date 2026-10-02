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Harvey Mayor Shirley Drewenski announces retirement

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Harvey Mayor Shirley Drewenski announced her retirement on Friday. 

Drewenski served the city of Harvey for 15 years and will not seek re-election. She also served as the 1st Ward Alderwoman. 

"Serving the residents of Harvey has been an incredible honor and a responsibility I have never taken lightly," said Mayor Drewenski. "After careful consideration, I have decided that I will not seek re-election. As Harvey prepares for its next chapter, I believe it is important that we continue moving forward with leadership that is committed to our residents and the future of our community."

Drewenski said she is endorsing Marshun Tolbert for mayor, who also serviced as an aldermperson. 

The City Council in Harvey appointed Drewenski as acting mayor one month after the death of Mayor Christopher Clark in January. 

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