Harvey, Illinois, police chief not pleased after charges are dropped against Ald. Colby Chapman

The police chief in the south Chicago suburb of Harvey, Illinois, blasted the Cook County State's Attorney's office Monday for dropping charges against Harvey Ald. Colby Chapman.

Back in April, police body camera video showed Chapman in an altercation with a Harvey police officer after she was asked to leave a City Council meeting.

The State's Attorney's office initially upgraded charges against Chapman from a misdemeanor to a felony, but then last week dropped those charges.

"This abrupt reversal, after our officers spent weeks preparing for a lawful prosecution, feels like a waste of time, resources, and taxpayer dollars," said Harvey police Chief Cameron Biddings.

Chapman said Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark is targeting her because she is a vocal critic. She has been arrested in Harvey several times, and previous charges have also been dropped.

On Monday night, Chapman said her "prayers have been answered," and she just "wants to do the job she was elected to do."

CBS News Chicago also reached out to the State's Attorney's office, which released this statement:

"Illinois Supreme Court Rules limit the CCSAO's ability to comment on a pending case, but as prosecutors we have a legal and ethical responsibility to continuously evaluate the evidence in each case at each stage of the proceeding, and to evaluate whether the law, evidence, and resources warrant proceeding. That process has played out here."