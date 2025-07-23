Watch CBS News
Local News

Harvey, Illinois to lay off about 10% of its city workforce

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The south Chicago suburb of Harvey announced Wednesday that approximately 10% of its municipal workforce will be laid off next month.

That figure amounts to about 20 people.

In a news release, Harvey city leaders said the layoffs were necessary to stabilize the city's finances.

"This is not a decision we wanted to make," Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark said in a news release. "But after every effort to avoid cuts—including eliminating discretionary spending, enforcing tax compliance, and making painful operational adjustments—we have no choice."

On July 1, Mayor Clark warned that the City of Harvey was $149 million in debt, owed $12.2 million in  unpaid property taxes in just one year, and is suffering from tax-dodging businesses that place a burden on working-class residents.

"Harvey residents have borne the brunt of rising costs and unfair tax practices for too long," Clark said in the release. "It is unconscionable that 465 commercial property owners have failed to pay their taxes while benefiting from police, garbage removal, water, and other critical services. These layoffs are a direct consequence of their failure to contribute their fair share."

The city said the layoffs will affect departments across city services, and some disruption is to be expected. But core safety functions such as the fire and police departments will continue, the City of Harvey said.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.