Harvey, Illinois to lay off about 10% of its city workforce

The south Chicago suburb of Harvey announced Wednesday that approximately 10% of its municipal workforce will be laid off next month.

That figure amounts to about 20 people.

In a news release, Harvey city leaders said the layoffs were necessary to stabilize the city's finances.

"This is not a decision we wanted to make," Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark said in a news release. "But after every effort to avoid cuts—including eliminating discretionary spending, enforcing tax compliance, and making painful operational adjustments—we have no choice."

On July 1, Mayor Clark warned that the City of Harvey was $149 million in debt, owed $12.2 million in unpaid property taxes in just one year, and is suffering from tax-dodging businesses that place a burden on working-class residents.

"Harvey residents have borne the brunt of rising costs and unfair tax practices for too long," Clark said in the release. "It is unconscionable that 465 commercial property owners have failed to pay their taxes while benefiting from police, garbage removal, water, and other critical services. These layoffs are a direct consequence of their failure to contribute their fair share."

The city said the layoffs will affect departments across city services, and some disruption is to be expected. But core safety functions such as the fire and police departments will continue, the City of Harvey said.