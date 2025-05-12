Harvey alderperson to speak after being hauled off, arrested during council meeting

Harvey alderperson to speak after arrest during City Council meeting

A south suburban leader is set to speak out about what she calls "deeply troubling" events at Harvey's city hall.

Ald. Colby Chapman (2nd Ward) was arrested for a third time during a council meeting last week.

She's calling for a state and federal investigation into the city's actions.

Her latest arrest was in the middle of the proceedings on April 28. Mayor Christopher Clark says Chapman was disruptive three different times and kept asking about an issue that had already been addressed.

Chapman said the city sold a senior's home for $2,000 due to that issue.

She wanted to know what led the city to sell the home and called for financial transparency.

Video inside the meeting showed the moments after Chapman refused to be removed. An officer comes up, and that's when she pushes them. She was later put in handcuffs off-camera.

This led other council members to call for a censure of Chapman.

"This is an opportunity for the usual biweekly grandstanding we normally get from this particular alderperson, which is why, in my opinion, the other alderpersons were so readily available to issue a motion of censure, because this is not the first time we've had to deal with this," Mayor Christopher Clark said.

Ald. Chapman is set to speak at 6:15 p.m. at Harvey City Hall.