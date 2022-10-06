Harry Styles concert tonight at United Center postponed until Monday

Hundreds of Harry Styles fans camping outside ahead of concert at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The first of a series of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed due to an illness among the band and crew.

Styles' "Love On Tour" was supposed to have its first United Center show at 8 p.m., but the United Center announced Thursday afternoon the show has been postponed until Monday, and tickets for Thursday's concert will be honored for Monday's show.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsoXiBvFB — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

The other scheduled shows at the United Center are on Oct. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 13, Oct. 14, and Oct. 15.

The tour has been sold out internationally, and the United Center had turned into a campsite for hundreds of Harry Styles fans waiting to get into the shows.

With plenty of tents, some fans have been camped out since Tuesday.

These fans already have general admission tickets, but they wanted to be the first to get wristbands. The earlier they are in line, the closer they get to the stage.

The wristbands were handed out Thursday.

The United Center staff has been letting the fans inside the building to use the facilities.

