Harry Potter shop celebrating one year in Chicago

The Harry Potter Shop is inviting fans to celebrate their first year in Chicago.

Thousands of fans have visited the store below the Omni Hotel on Michigan Avenue since its opening a year ago.

The store will host a birthday party on Friday with free cake for guests while supplies last. It is a cake similar to the one Hagrid gives Harry, but it will say "Happee 1st Birthdae Chicago."

The Mag Mile location is the second store in the country. The first one is in New York.