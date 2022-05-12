Watch CBS News
Local News

Harry Caray to be honored Thursday with 24th Annual Toast

/ CBS Chicago

CHICGAO (CBS)-- It's time for an annual tradition celebrating one of Chicago's most beloved broadcasters.

Thursday night marks the 24th "Toast to Harry Caray" and a lot of fans will be raising a glass to the iconic baseball play-by-play announcer and money going to Ukraine. 

snapshot-34.jpg

All Bud Light sales will go to World Central Kitchen to Ukraine refugees. 

Fans showed up early to celebrate Caray at Navy Pier. All of the Harry Caray restaurant locations will celebrate with a toast at 5:30 p.m.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.