Harry Caray to be honored Thursday with 24th Annual Toast

CHICGAO (CBS)-- It's time for an annual tradition celebrating one of Chicago's most beloved broadcasters.

Thursday night marks the 24th "Toast to Harry Caray" and a lot of fans will be raising a glass to the iconic baseball play-by-play announcer and money going to Ukraine.

All Bud Light sales will go to World Central Kitchen to Ukraine refugees.

Fans showed up early to celebrate Caray at Navy Pier. All of the Harry Caray restaurant locations will celebrate with a toast at 5:30 p.m.