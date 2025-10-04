Harley-Davidson rider critically hurt after crash in Wadsworth, Illinois, sheriffs say

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash on Friday afternoon in Wadsworth, Illinois.

Just after 1 p.m., deputies responded to Route 173 east of Route 41 for a car versus motorcycle traffic crash, where they found the motorcyclist with critical injuries. Good Samaritans utilized a belt and applied it as a tourniquet to the leg of the motorcycle operator before deputies arrived.

Preliminary reports indicated that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 68-year-old Wadsworth man, was heading westbound on Route 173 when a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 38-year-old woman of Muskego, Wisconsin, was heading eastbound on Route 173.

The Nissan driver made a left turn into Van Patton Woods Forest Preserve, directly in the path of the motorcycle, causing it to hit the side of the Nissan.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike, and his left leg was severed during the impact, deputies said.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.