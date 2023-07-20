Hammond gas stations could close during overnight hours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Hammond City Council is discussing a plan that would require all gas stations to shut down between midnight and 5:00 a.m.
Supporters, including the mayor, said it would help stop violent crime, but gas station owners CBS 2 spoke to said they get a lot of business during those hours.
The council will potentially vote on the ordinance next week.
