Hadiya Pendleton's family still pushing for end to gun violence 10 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend there is a strong push to put an end to gun violence. That push includes a celebration for Hadiya Pendleton Saturday afternoon. Her murder rocked the nation and sparked a movement.

But ten years have passed, and nothing has changed. People at the event pointed to the violence in Chicago one week ago during Memorial Day Weekend, but they say that won't stop them from trying.

The party was set up in a park now named for Hadiya. Organizers say 1,000 people came out for the event, which was about creating a safe space for people of all ages and asking people to put down their guns.

Hadiya's father said he still thinks of his daughter as a teen, but after looking around the event, he now realizes her friends have grown up over the last decade. Some have children of their own.

He said the party is for peace, and that's exactly what they got.

"We just made a statement," he said. "We can have something, and it doesn't have to be violent. And we're not even attracting that crowd. So it's just a good thing."

So many people in the crowd wore orange, which was Hadiya's favorite color. It became a symbol of their movement to put an end to gun violence.