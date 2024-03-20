Winds to keep things chilly in Chicago through Thursday, with possible snow on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The area will have chilly wind the rest of today with clear skies.

Temperatures will be struggling with highs close to 40 but feeling colder due to the northwest gusty wind. A reinforcing shot of cold air moves in tonight, keeping tomorrow chilly, but expect the area will have more cloud cover.

CBS

CBS

We're also watching the storm track for the system into Friday morning. Areas along and north of I-88 could end up with slushy snow for the morning rush. Then, the afternoon rush will feature a rain/snow mix area-wide.

CBS

CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 24.

THURSDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH AROUND 40.

FRIDAY: SNOW & RAIN SHOWERS. HIGH 40.

CBS