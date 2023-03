Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, temps in the 50s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light rain ends with the passage of the cold front. Gusty northwest winds follow the front through this evening.

Clouds break for sun tomorrow.

Our next system brings a wintry mix late Thursday into Friday.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 35.

TUESDAY: AM CLOUDS. PM SUN. HIGH 41.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 42.

