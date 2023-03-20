Watch CBS News
Chicago robbery: Man held up at gunpoint near Lincoln, Ashland, and Belmont avenues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview early Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 4:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Ashland Avenue, near the six-way intersection with Lincoln and Belmont avenues.

Police said the man was walking toward his car when two men with guns came up and demanded his belongings.

The victim complied, police said. No one was injured and no one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

