Gunman shot by police in parking lot of Hard Rock Casino in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) – Police confirmed officers shot a gunman outside the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Rockford police received a call for a disturbance at the casino, located at 610 N. Bell School Rd., resulting in multiple responding officers. An off-duty county deputy was also working at the casino at the time of the incident, police said.

Officers engaged with the gunman and fired shots after the man pointed the gun at police.

The offender was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No officers were injured in the incident.