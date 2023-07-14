Watch CBS News
Summer camp in Evanston hosting youth outreach after gun threat

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- After a scary incident at a summer camp earlier this week it will be a day of youth outreach in Evanston.

On Tuesday, a camper allegedly threatened to bring a gun to camp. Evanston police deemed the threat was not credible.

In response to the incident, camp counselors will hold "restorative circles" to discuss the incident.

Officers will be closely monitoring the camp area.

