Man sentenced to 10 years for gun possession, distributing narcotics in multiple Chicago suburbs

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A Mt. Prospect man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for possessing guns while distributing narcotics in multiple Chicago suburbs. 

Omari Andrews Jr., 26, was found guilty of possessing an AR-15 style firearm and three handguns while trafficking drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana in Mt. Prospect in 2023. 

Officials said Andrews also pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and heroin in at least four other suburbs from late 2022 to early 2023.

U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang sentenced Andrews to ten years and three months in federal prison.

"The defendant possessed a small arsenal of guns and ammunition in his apartment to protect his drug trafficking activity," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandro G. Ortega said during sentencing. "Drugs, and especially fentanyl, are a scourge to the public health and to law enforcement across the country, and a stain on the community."  

Elyssa Kaufman

