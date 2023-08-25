Watch CBS News
Gun found inside kindergartener's backpack at Columbus West Elementary School

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An alert was issued Friday after a handgun was found inside a kindergarten student's backpack at an elementary school in Cicero.

It was found during morning procedures at Columbus West Elementary School, located in the 5400 block of West 31st Street.

Superintendent Dr. Aldo Calderin of Cicero District 99 wrote the classroom's assistant was helping the student with their backpack. While trying to look for the student's ID, the assistant opened the backpack and found the handgun.

"At no time were any students or staff members in imminent danger. In coordination with the Cicero Police Department and the Columbus West Administration, the situation was immediately contained and no one was injured."

He said the safety of staff and students is the district's priority.

No further information was available.  

First published on August 25, 2023 / 1:53 PM

