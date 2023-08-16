Groups to hold rally in push for rent control in local communities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several groups are pushing to let local communities decide if they want rent control.
A coalition of more than two dozen groups is announcing new legislation to let communities opt out of the statewide ban on rent control - which has been in place since 1997.
The groups say rent control is needed as housing prices rise and evictions return to pre-pandemic levels.
