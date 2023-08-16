Groups to hold rally in push for rent control in local communities

Groups push to let communities opt out rent control, end statewide ban

Groups push to let communities opt out rent control, end statewide ban

Groups push to let communities opt out rent control, end statewide ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several groups are pushing to let local communities decide if they want rent control.

A coalition of more than two dozen groups is announcing new legislation to let communities opt out of the statewide ban on rent control - which has been in place since 1997.

The groups say rent control is needed as housing prices rise and evictions return to pre-pandemic levels.



