Group to rally for reopening of West Suburban Medical Center

A rally was set for Tuesday morning calling for the reopening of West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The safety net hospital abruptly shuttered its doors in March, leaving any West Side and west suburban residents without a nearby emergency room.

On Tuesday morning, faith leaders, physicians, and community advocates were set to gather in Columbus Park in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood to rally for the reopening of the hospital. They said West Suburban Medical Center's closure is forcing patients to travel farther for emergency care, and putting more pressure on other hospitals in the area.

The hospital suspended most of its operations in March after financial problems and issues with its billing system. Months later, the hospital remains closed as efforts to reopen the facility have continued.

Last week, a Cook County judge rejected a request to place the hospital under court-appointed control, leaving management in place while negotiations move forward.

Community leaders said the longer the hospital remains closed, the more patients are forced to travel farther for emergency equipment.

"I think we need the two owners to recognize that this is bigger than them," said Illinois state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford (D-Chicago). "This is a hospital that takes care of people. This is a matter of life and death."

Organizers for the rally said it is meant to keep pressure on hospital leaders and stakeholders as negotiations over the facility's future continue.

The news conference was set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.