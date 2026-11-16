Air travel is slowly getting back on track after a chaotic weekend following the nationwide ground stop.

Airlines are now under extra pressure as AAA projects nearly six million people are expected to fly during the Thanksgiving rush.

Although flight cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway are fading following the ground stop, experts say it will take a few more days before operations are fully back to normal.

More than 18,000 flights were cancelled over the weekend, and over 28,000 were delayed across the country — all because of Friday's outage that lasted nearly five hours.

DePaul University transportation expert Joe Schwiterman was at the airport when the stoppage began.

"Being at Midway for a flight, seeing that announcement and sort of the slow pain that caused travelers was really interesting. It ... after two hours, you know, hope sank, lines formed, people called and bailed on their flights," he said.

He was one of many who cancelled his trip altogether — saying red flags were everywhere.

On Sunday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said router issues came after a planned switch from copper wires to fiber optic at a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas. That had a domino effect, disrupting air traffic control communications nationally.

"We're still seeing those lingering effects, mostly due to flight crew issues being out of hours, but on top of that, maintenance schedules for airplanes," Schwieterman said.

On Monday, President Trump said he's not taking any responsibility for the outage — tapping Congress for an additional $50 billion to modernize the aging system.

"This is a system that's probably on average 50 years old, and I've already informed Congress, you know, we've been working with Congress to try to get the money," Mr. Trump said.

AAA projects a 0.2% decrease in domestic air travel for Thanksgiving compared to last year, with the cost of flying up 17% from 2025.

"I think, though, the public's confidence for the holidays is certainly shaken a little bit. We're going to see people get to the airport way early, and stress levels could be high," Schwieterman said.

The Department of Transportation says their investigation into how this all started is still ongoing.