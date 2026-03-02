Griffin Museum of Science and Industry celebrates women in energy for Women's History Month

In honor of Women's History Month, the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is honoring women trailblazers in the energy field.

The museum is featuring a pop-up exhibit and digital display in its rotunda, highlighting more than 50 women who have helped to shape the future of energy, and who have advocated for doing so in an environmentally responsible fashion.

The Griffin MSI noted that women have been at the forefront of the energy industry — and discoveries about the environment — for much longer than they've been given credit.

In the 1850s, Eunice Newton Foote conducted experiments demonstrating how atmospheric water vapor and carbon dioxide affect solar heating — resulting in the discovery of the greenhouse effect, and foreshadowing later work by John Tyndall that described how the effect worked, according to Climate.gov.

But Foote didn't get credit for her work until 2011, by which point she had been deceased for 123 years.

The Griffin MSI also noted that Hungarian American scientist Maria Telkes harnessed the power of the sun to create the first ever solar-heated home.

Even in 2026, women only make up 25% of the energy workforce, the Griffin MSI said. But women also continue to shape the future of energy.

The women in energy whose stories the Griffin MSI is highlighting include: