Man to go on trial on charges of soliciting murder of border patrol Cmdr. Bovino in Chicago

The first trial tied to the federal Operation Midway Blitz begins Tuesday morning.

Federal prosecutors accuse Juan Espinoza Martinez of soliciting the murder of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino, who was the face of that operation.

Court records show investigators allege Martinez sent Snapchat messages offering a bounty of $2,000 for information, and $10,000 more "if you take him down," along with a photo of Bovino.

Records show some of those messages were sent after an immigration agent shot a woman, Marimar Martinez, in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood back in October.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a federal judge last week barred prosecutors from introducing evidence that suggests Martinez was a member of or acting on behalf of a street gang.

The judge stated such evidence could unfairly prejudice the jury.

The judge, however, did rule that a cooperating witness may testify about what certain abbreviations and emojis meant to him in those messages — without linking those messages to a street gang.

Defense attorneys say the ruling undercuts the government's case. But prosecutors argue it limits important context about intent.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty and faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago.