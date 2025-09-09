Greater Chicago Food Depository says area on cusp of hunger crisis

The Chicago area is on the cusp of a hunger crisis, according to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The nonprofit's 2025 Hunger Report shows 36% of households cannot afford the basic cost of living and 25% of people are facing food insecurity.

The report shows grocery prices have gone up 20% in the past five years, and visits to local food banks have increased by a whopping 48%.

The report also claims things will only get worse as federal budget cuts start to kick in over the coming months.

Under those cuts, part of what Trump called his "Big Beautiful Bill," an estimated 470,000 SNAP participants in Illinois are set to lose some or all of their food benefits.