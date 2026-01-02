Great American Dog Show comes to Tinley Park this weekend

The Great American Dog Show is in Tinley Park this weekend, with an AKC competition and lots of new products and services for the dog in your family.

CBS News Chicago was at the Tinley Park Convention Center, where the show is being held from Friday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

We spoke with show president Scott Pfeil and dog handler Alexis Chism about the new dog breeds that will be featured at this weekend show, and what else is on offer for those attending.

We also spoke with handler Karen Fitzpatrick about the best ways to train puppies, get them ready for competition and how kids can get involved in the fun, family-focused sport of dog shows.

For more information on the Great American Dog Show, click here.