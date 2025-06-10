School shooting in Austria leaves at least nine people dead in city of Graz, officials say

Vienna, Austria — At least eight people were killed Tuesday in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, the country's national press agency said, citing its mayor, who said the perpetrator was also dead. Police in Graz deployed in force to the school late Tuesday morning after receiving a call about shots being heard at the site.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr described the events as a "terrible tragedy," according to the Austria Press Agency. It was not immediately clear how the shooter had died.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry, in a statement, and a police spokesman who spoke with CBS News' Anna Noryskiewicz on the phone, confirmed multiple fatalities, without providing a firm figure.

Emergency vehicles are seen on a street close to a school where there was a deadly shooting, June 10, 2025m in Graz, Austria. ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP/Getty

Police said in a message posted on social media that the situation was under control and there was not deemed to be any further threat to the public, as they believed the assailant had acted alone.

"The rampage at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country," Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said in a statement. "There are no words for the pain and grief that we all — all of Austria — are feeling right now."

Police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said earlier that special forces were among those deployed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school after a call at 10 a.m. (4 a.m. Eastern). The police said in a post on social media that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point.

Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

"Schools are symbols for youth, hope and the future," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "It is hard to bear when schools become places of death and violence."

What are Austria's gun ownership laws?

Firearms violence is rare in Austria, where gun ownership is tightly regulated.

Under the country's gun laws, all automatic weapons, along with semi-automatic rifles with a capacity of over 10 rounds and semi-automatic handguns with a capacity of over 20 rounds, most pump-action shotguns, and short-barrel shotguns, are all prohibited.

While some lower-capacity long guns and handguns are allowed, owners must obtain special permits, which require multiple layers of verification and checks, and all firearm owners must be over 18 and have their guns registered on a national database within six weeks of obtaining them.

Austrians who wish to transport a firearm publicly must obtain a European Union-issued weapons pass, which covers only the firearms permitted under the national laws noted above.