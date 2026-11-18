After more than 13 years of waiting, fans are finally getting ready for the release of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game is set to break records as one of the biggest entertainment launches ever.

Pre-orders for the game are estimated to have already surpassed $1.5 billion.

Before its release, Rattleback Records in Andersonville hosted a listening party for the game's vinyl soundtrack Wednesday night.

The listening party let fans check out the album before its official Friday release.

Attendees had the chance to win giveaways and pre-order the exclusive marble pink and blue vinyl.